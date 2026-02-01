Nigerian army said it killed a Boko Haram commander and 10 militants

People meet with Kaduna state Gov. Uba Sani on Jan. 21, 2026, after gunmen attacked in Kurmin Wali in northwestern Nigeria.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Nigerian army said Sunday that it killed a top commander of Boko Haram and 10 members of the Islamic extremist group in a night raid in the northeastern part of the country.

Abu Khalid, a commander of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest in Borno state, was a key figure within “the terrorist hierarchy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis,” army spokesman Sani Uba said in a statement.

The soldiers attacked the Boko Haram militants Saturday night in the Kodunga area of Borno state, Uba said. Weapons, food items and medical supplies were recovered from the militants, he said.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after Boko Haram militants killed dozens of people in attacks on a construction site and a military base in the northeastern state last week.

Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadi group, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law.

The insurgency now includes an Islamic State offshoot known as the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP. It has spilled into Nigeria’s northern neighbors, including Niger, killing about 35,000 civilians and displacing more than 2 million people, according to the United Nations.

Advertisement

Taiwo Adebayo, a researcher specializing in Boko Haram at the Institute for Security Studies, said the army began an offensive last month, proactively moving into hideouts to engage the insurgents. It marked “a departure from the usual reactive posture that saw the military suffer dozens of raids on their camps last year.”

He said the United States has conducted intelligence-gathering flights over Borno since November, helping the Nigerian military carry out raids on armed groups.

Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis, with an insurgency by Islamic militants in the northeast alongside a surge in kidnappings for ransom by gunmen across the northwest and north-central regions in the recent months.

In December, the U.S. launched airstrikes in northwestern Nigeria, targeting Islamic State fighters, after Trump administration allegations that the West African country failed to rein in attacks on Christians.

Shibayan writes for the Associated Press.