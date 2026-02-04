Homan announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota

T Homan holds a news conference at the Bishop Whipple Federal building on Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration is reducing the number of immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota after state and local officials agreed to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants, border policy advisor Tom Homan said Wednesday.

About 700 federal agents will be withdrawn from the immigration operation around Minnesota, Homan said during a news conference. Roughly 3,000 federal officers are currently deployed in the state.