Trump aims to hold the first meeting of ‘Board of Peace’ in Washington this month

President Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month about the so-called Board of Peace, designed to lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

President Trump plans to convene the first meeting of the so-called Board of Peace this month in Washington to raise money for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The meeting, proposed for Feb. 19, would include world leaders who accepted Trump’s invitation in January to join the board as well as members of an executive committee for the Gaza Strip that will oversee the specifics of the territory’s governance, security and redevelopment, two Trump administration officials said Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many leaders would accept the invitation, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not yet been formally announced and details of its agenda were still being determined.

Advertisement

One official said the administration expected “robust” participation.

A copy of the invitation that was sent late Friday to invited participants and obtained by the Associated Press says the meeting will be held at the U.S. Institute of Peace, which the president has sought to rename after himself, pending an ongoing legal battle with the former leadership of the nonprofit think tank. The administration seized the facility last year and fired almost all the institute’s staff.

Trump’s “Board of Peace” was devised initially as a mechanism focused on ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. But the president has expanded its mandate to work toward resolving crises worldwide, and it appears to be the latest U.S. effort to sidestep the United Nations as Trump aims to reset the post-World War II international order.

Many of America’s top allies in Europe and elsewhere have declined to join what they suspect may be an attempt to rival the U.N. Security Council.

Advertisement

Lee writes for the Associated Press.