‘We will pay,’ Savannah Guthrie says in latest video plea to mother’s potential kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” Guthrie said in the video, flanked by her siblings. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

It was not immediately clear whether Guthrie was referring to a new message from someone who might have kidnapped her mother. The Associated Press reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona seeking additional details.

The frantic search for the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered a 7th day. Authorities have not identified any suspects nor ruled anyone out, Sheriff Chris Nanos said this week.

Authorities think Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson last weekend. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her, Nanos said.

