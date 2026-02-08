Key Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa freed from prison

During a speech in the National Assembly against Venezuela’s then-President Nicolás Maduro in 2016, opposition lawmaker Juan Pablo Guanipa displays a sign that says, “More than a million residents of Zulia state eat only once a day.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa, one of the closest allies of Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, was released Sunday after more than eight months in prison on what are widely considered to be politically motivated accusations.

Guanipa had been held at a detention facility in the capital, Caracas. His release comes as the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez faces mounting pressure to free hundreds of people whose detentions months or years ago have been linked to their political beliefs.

“Today, we are being released,” Guanipa said in a video posted on X showing him standing with an armored vehicle and officers behind him. “Much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth at the forefront.”

Venezuelan-based prisoners’ rights group Foro Penal confirmed the release of at least 18 people Sunday.

In addition to Guanipa, Machado’s political organization said that some of its local political organizers as well as her attorney, Perkins Rocha, were among those freed.

“Let’s go for the freedom of Venezuela!” she posted on X.

Guanipa was detained in late May and accused by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello of involvement in a “terrorist group” plotting to boycott that month’s legislative election. Guanipa’s brother Tomás rejected the accusation and said the arrest was meant to crack down on dissent.

“Thinking differently cannot be criminalized in Venezuela, and today, Juan Pablo Guanipa is a prisoner of conscience of this regime,” Tomás Guanipa said after the arrest. “He has the right to think as he thinks, the right to defend his ideas, and the right to be treated under a constitution that is not being enforced today.”

Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president after the U.S. military invasion and capture of President Nicolás Maduro last month.

Her government announced it would free a significant number of prisoners — a central demand of the country’s opposition and human rights organizations with backing from the United States — but families and rights watchdogs have criticized authorities for the slow pace of the releases.

The ruling party-controlled National Assembly last week began debating an amnesty bill that could lead to the release of hundreds of prisoners. The opposition and nongovernmental organizations have reacted with cautious optimism and with suggestions and demands for more information on the contents of the proposal.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez on Friday posted a video on Instagram showing him outside a detention center in Caracas and saying that “everyone” would be released in the coming week, once the amnesty bill was approved.

Cano writes for the Associated Press.