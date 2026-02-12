2 Mexican Navy ships laden with aid dock in Cuba as U.S .blockade sparks energy crisis

A man walks his dog along Havana Bay where the Mexican Navy ship Papaloapan arrives in Cuba, Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Two Mexican Navy ships laden with humanitarian aid docked in Cuba on Thursday as a U.S. blockade deepens the island’s energy crisis.

The ships arrived two weeks after President Trump threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba, prompting the island in recent days to ration energy.

The Mexican government said that one ship carried some 536 tons of food including milk, rice, beans, sardines, meat products, cookies, canned tuna, and vegetable oil, as well as personal hygiene items. The second ship carried just over 277 tons of powdered milk.

Advertisement

Yohandri Espinosa, a 34-year-old engineer, observed the ships arrive with his daughter and took pictures.

“This is incredibly important aid for the Cuban people at this moment,” he said. “We are living through difficult times of great need and uncertainty, and we don’t know how long we will be like this.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has called Trump’s threats an “energy blockade” and said it affects transportation, hospitals, schools, tourism and the production of food.

Advertisement

Cuban aviation officials warned airlines earlier this week that there isn’t enough fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island. On Monday, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Cuba, while other airlines announced delays and layovers in the Dominican Republic before flights continued to Havana. The cuts in fuel are expected to be another blow to Cuba’s once thriving tourism economy.

“Sometimes you think that things are going to improve, but it’s not like that,” said Javier González, a Cuban who sat on Havana’s famed seawall watching the Mexican ships arrive. “We can’t stay how we are because it’s too hard. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that as soon as the ships return, “we will send more support of different kinds.”

Sheinbaum has previously said the humanitarian aid would be sent while diplomatic maneuvering to resume oil supplies is underway. She says Mexico has told the United States it seeks to promote peaceful dialogue and ensure Cuba “can receive oil and its derivatives for its daily operations.”

Before Trump’s announcement, the state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, Pemex, had already suspended crude oil shipments to Cuba in January, although it has not clarified the reasons behind that decision.

Cuba relied heavily on oil shipments from Venezuela that were halted when the U.S. attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its leader.

Advertisement

Cuba has also reduced bank hours and suspended cultural events, while fuel distribution companies have said that sales only will be made in dollars and limited to 5.28 gallons per user.

In addition to severe blackouts, Cuban officials say that U.S. sanctions, which increased under Trump’s second term, cost the country more than $7.5 billion between March 2024 and February 2025.

Rodríguez and Durán write for the Associated Press. AP reporter Fabiola Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.