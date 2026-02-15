DNA from glove found near Guthrie home appears to match glove worn by suspect, FBI says
TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night she vanished.
The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent for DNA testing. The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it received preliminary results Saturday and was awaiting official confirmation. The development comes as law enforcement gathers more potential evidence as the search for Guthrie heads into its third week. The 84-year-old is the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities had previously said they had not identified a suspect.
Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities say her blood was found on the front porch. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.
Criticism of the local sheriff’s department’s handling of the case has mounted, with questions raised about its ability to handle such a high-profile, complex crime under the harsh media spotlight.
About 16 gloves were found in various spots near the house, most of which were searchers’ gloves that had been discarded, the FBI said.
The discovery was revealed days after investigators released surveillance videos of a masked person outside Guthrie’s front door. A porch camera recorded video of a person with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long pants, jacket and gloves.
On Thursday, the FBI called the person a suspect. It described him as a man about 5 feet 9 inches with a medium build. The agency said he was carrying a 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.
Authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie’s health because she needs vital daily medicine. She is said to have a pacemaker and has dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to sheriff’s dispatcher audio on Broadcastify.com.
News outlets on Saturday showed video of Pima County sheriff’s officials and the FBI searching a Range Rover in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in Tucson a few miles from Guthrie’s home. Despite searches of local homes in recent days, there were no suspects in custody, according to news reports.