Nairobi airport workers strike, stranding passengers

People wait outside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi in 2022.

A strike delayed flights at Kenya’s main airport on Monday as workers demanded better pay and improved work conditions.

Kenya Airways, the east African country’s main airline, issued a travel advisory, urging customers to check their flight status before heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. The statement also said air traffic control operation delays were affecting departures and arrivals and flight schedules would have to be adjusted.

“Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed flight status,” the airline said.

Thousands of stranded passengers could be seen sitting outside the airport. Some families said their relatives were stuck inside terminals.

A passenger who declined to give their name and details said they had been “waiting at the airport for six hours,” hoping to finally board a plane.

The Kenya Airports Authority said it had taken contingency measures to minimize disruptions as it attempted to resolve the ongoing strike, stressing its openness to constructive dialogue.

Airport workers issued a strike notice last week after the implementation of an agreement between the union and authorities, demanding better labor conditions and increased pay and benefits, hit a snag.

The airport is a major transport hub for regional and international travel.