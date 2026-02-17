Michigan bans cellphones in school as more states move to end classroom distractions

A student uses his cellphone after exiting a classroom at Lennox Middle School in February 2025.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new law to ban smartphones from public school classrooms starting this fall, joining an increasing number of states — including California — that have moved to keep the devices out of instructional time.

“We know that phones impede a student’s ability to learn,” Whitmer said last week. “They are by far the most disruptive distraction in our classrooms … designed to keep you scrolling, and teachers struggling to keep the class engaged while competing against social media.”

Under the new law, students will still be able to have phones with them at school, but smartphones won’t be allowed during instructional time. Students could carry basic phones, and it will be up to school officials to determine how rigidly to enforce the policy moving forward.

Advertisement

While many Michigan schools have already adopted their own cellphone policies, the new law will create baseline regulations for all public school districts, where officials could still consider stricter rules.

Students will still be able to access their smartphones between classes or at lunch. During instructional time, they could be allowed to carry “dumb phones,” which can send texts or make calls but not access TikTok, Snapchat or other potential distractions.

The law does not restrict the use of medically necessary devices that function through smartphones — such as a glucose monitor — and district-owned devices designated for instructional use.

Advertisement

Michigan lags

When Whitmer first called for a ban on smartphones in the classroom during her 2025 State of the State address, nine states had already adopted school cellphone bans of some kind. More have followed suit.

Now, about three dozen states have similar policies in place — several of which are stricter than the new Michigan law.

In 2024 Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Phone-Free Schools Act, requiring all California school districts to restrict or ban student cellphone use, thrusting the state with the largest K-12 population in the nation into the forefront of the growing movement.

The law, requires California’s 1,000 school districts, charter schools and county education offices to draft student cellphone policies by July 1, 2026. and requires schools to restrict phone use in order to “support pupil learning and well-being.”

In mid-February last year, the Los Angeles Unified School District’s own phone ban took effect, receiving mixed-reactions from students and parents, but lauded by teachers as a remedy for in-class distractions and a lack of social interaction between students.

In New York, lawmakers adopted a “bell-to-bell ban” that requires schools to develop storage plans for devices all throughout the day with no exceptions for smartphone use at lunch or in between classes.

Advertisement

A Texas ban goes further, covering not just smartphones but also smartwatches and tablets, barring students from using them at all hours of the day, including passing periods.

“More than half of the states already have policies like these on phones in class like ours, and they’re already seeing the benefit of it,” Whitmer said.

Even in Michigan, a number of schools have independently adopted phone bans ahead of the law’s signing.

That’s the case at Waverly High School, where math teacher Carcia Young said she’s noticed a “powerful” change in student behavior, including better attention spans, adding: “When students are fully present, they participate more, retain more and achieve more.”

Hermani writes for Bridge Michigan.