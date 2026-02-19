Advertisement
Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Britain's former prince Andrew, left, and Britain's King Charles III in 2025.
Former prince Andrew, left, and Britain’s King Charles III leave after the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London on Sept. 16, 2025.
(Joanna Chan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
LONDON — U.K. police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said it was “assessing” reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. The assessment followed the release of millions of pages of documents connected to a U.S. investigation of Epstein.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his 60s. Mountbatten-Windsor is 66.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ the statement said. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

Images circulated online appeared to show unmarked police cars at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers appearing to gather outside.

