Las Vegas police investigate possible terror attack in Boulder City

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible terrorism attack that occurred in Boulder City, officials Friday.

Details of the investigation were limited but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a state of department address that the incident “looks to have been a credible counterterrorism threat.”

On Thursday, a car tried to crash a car into a power substation near Interstate 11, officials said on X.

ABC 13 Las Vegas, who was first to report the story, said a vehicle had struck a facility.

FOX5 reported that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the crash outside of Boulder City, which is about 30 minutes away from Las Vegas. They report the sole occupant of the car died in the crash.

The news station said that the FBI is investigating the incident as a possible terrorism threat due to the driver traveling across state lines before the crash.

News of the potential terrorist attack was made while McMahill was discussing past homeland security and counterterrorism incidents in the city, including the attack on Trump tower and the discovery of a biolab in a Las Vegas home.

“Just last night our counterterrorism teams were out and are still out working on an event that occurred here in our valley, and I’ll obviously be talking about that later,” he told the audience. “But again it looks to have been a credible counterterrorism threat.”

McMahill did not provide details on the incident but suggested that suspected attacker drove from New York to southern Nevada.

A spokesperson for the metropolitan police department said more details would be provided during a new conference at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.