Osaka city stunned by anonymous gold bars gift worth $3.6 million to fix aging water pipes

An aerial view of City Hall in Osaka, western Japan, in January.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Osaka has received a hefty gift of gold bars worth $3.6 million from an anonymous donor asking for its specific use: to fix the Japanese city’s dilapidated water pipes.

The gold bars weighing 46 pounds in total were given to the Osaka City Waterworks Bureau in November by the donor who wants to help improve aging water pipes, Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama told reporters Thursday.

“It’s a staggering amount and I was speechless,” Yokoyama said. “Tackling aging water pipes requires a huge investment, and I cannot thank enough for the donation.”

Advertisement

The mayor said his city will respect the donor’s wishes and use the gift to improve waterworks projects.

Concern over the safety of Osaka’s waterworks systems grew after a massive sinkhole swallowed a truck and killed the driver last year. It was linked to a damaged sewer in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Osaka had 92 cases of water pipe leaks under city roads in the fiscal year ending March 2025, the city’s waterworks official Eiji Kotani told the Associated Press on Friday.

With the population of 2.8 million, Osaka is the country’s third-largest city that serves as a western Japanese capital.

Advertisement

Most of Japan’s main public infrastructure was built during the rapid postwar economic growth.

Urban development in Osaka, a regional commercial hub, started earlier than many other cities and its water pipes and other infrastructure are also aging earlier, Kotani said.

Osaka needs to renew a total of 160 miles of water pipes, he said. Renewing a 1.2-mile segment of water pipes would cost about $3.2 million, Kotani said.

Yamaguchi writes for the Associated Press.