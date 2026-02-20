Advertisement
Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s tariffs leaves Mexico in cautious wait-and-see mode

Trucks line up the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana in March 2025.
Trucks line up the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana in March 2025, the same month President Trump imposed tariffs on certain goods produced in Mexico.
(GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP via Getty Images)
By Patrick J. McDonnellForeign Correspondent 
  • Mexico’s economy secretary urges caution after the Supreme Court voids President Trump’s tariff provisions, including fentanyl levies on Mexico, China and Canada.
  • ‘I tell you to put yourselves in Zen mode. As tranquil as possible,’ said Marcelo Ebrard, the economy secretary.
  • Ebrard plans to travel to the United States next week to seek clarity on what the decision means for the U.S. and Mexico.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s secretary of the economy, Marcelo Ebrard, urged “prudence” Friday in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling invalidating part of President Trump’s sweeping tariff regimen.

“We have to see where this is going,” Ebrard told reporters. “We have to see what measures [Washington] is going to take to figure out how it is going to affect our country. “

Amid widespread concern about tariffs in Mexico—the United States major commercial partner, with almost $1 trillion in annual two-way trade—Ebrard cautioned: “I tell you to put yourselves in Zen mode. As tranquil as possible.”

Across the globe, nations were assessing how the high court’s ruling might affect them. Some world leaders expressed relief or satisfaction with Friday’s decision.

“The justices have shown that even a US president does not operate in a legal vacuum. Legal boundaries have been set, the era of unlimited, arbitrary tariffs may now be coming to an end,” wrote Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, on X.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing held at the White House February 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled against Trump’s use of emergency powers to implement international trade tariffs, a central portion of the administration’s core economic policy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump calls justices ‘fools,’ announces new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court setback

Trump told reporters that his administration will impose new tariffs by using alternative legal means.

Also writing on X, Canada’s trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, referred to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which the Supreme Court improperly used to impose tariffs: “The United States Supreme Court’s decision reinforces Canada’s position that the IEEPA tariffs imposed by the United States are unjustified.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in her daily news conference, diplomatically made a no-comment when asked about the tariffs. “We’ll review the resolution carefully and then gladly give our opinion,” she said.

Ebrard, her economy secretary, plans to travel to the United States next week to clarify matters, he said.

Last year, Ebrard noted, Mexico managed to stave off Trump’s threats to impose a 25% across-the-board levy on all Mexican imports.

However, Mexico has been pushing back against Trump administration tariffs on imports of vehicles, steel and aluminum, among other products.

Among other impacts, the Supreme Court voided so-called fentanyl tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada. The Trump administration imposed those levies in a bid to force the three nations to crack down on trafficking of the deadly synthetic opioid.

SAN PEDRO, CALIF FEBRUARY 20, 2026: A shipping container ship is unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles in the foreground and the snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains in the background, on February 20, 2026 in San Pedro, California. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump's sweeping emergency tariffs on most U.S. trading partners were illegal. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

What the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down tariffs means for L.A.’s trade-dependent economy

The Supreme Court’s decision Friday to strike down the majority of tariffs imposed by President Trump could provide some relief to L.A.’s trade-reliant economy — but only if they are not reimposed again through other means.

In the aftermath of Friday’s ruling, Trump said he planned to seek alternate legal avenues to impose now-stricken tariffs.

About 85% of Mexican exports to the United States are exempt from tariffs because of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The signature accord extended a mostly free-trade regimen between the three nations, replacing the previous North American Free Trade Agreement.

The three-way pact is scheduled for joint review starting July 1. That date marks six years since the agreement was signed during the first Trump presidential term.

Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

