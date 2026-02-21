Ghislaine Maxwell fights release of more Epstein documents, calling disclosure law unconstitutional

A document with a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, included among the Justice Department release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, is shown Feb. 10.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned co-conspirator, are fighting the requested release of 90,000 pages related to their cases, saying a law used to force the public release of millions of documents is unconstitutional.

The lawyers filed papers late Friday in Manhattan federal court to try to block the release of documents from a since-settled civil defamation lawsuit brought a decade ago by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. The Justice Department recently asked a judge to lift secrecy requirements on the files.

Maxwell’s attorneys said the Justice Department obtained the documents — otherwise subject to secrecy orders — improperly during its criminal investigation of Maxwell. They said the documents include transcripts of more than 30 depositions and private information regarding financial and sexual matters related to Maxwell and others.

Advertisement

Some records from the year-long exchange of evidence in the lawsuit battle were already released publicly in response to a federal appeals court order.

Maxwell’s lawyers say a law Congress passed in December to force the release of millions of Epstein-related documents violates the Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.

“Congress cannot, by statute, strip this Court of the power or relieve it of the responsibility to protect its files from misuse. To do so violates the separation of powers,” wrote the lawyers, Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca, about the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Advertisement

“Under the Constitution’s separation of powers, neither Congress nor the Executive Branch may intrude on the judicial power. That power includes the power to definitively and finally resolve cases and disputes,” the lawyers added.

The release of Epstein-related documents from criminal inquiries that began weeks ago has resulted in new revelations about Epstein’s decades-long sexual abuse of women and teenage girls. Some victims have complained that their names and personal information were revealed in documents while the names of their abusers were blacked out.

Members of Congress have complained that only about half of existing documents, many with redactions, have been made public even as Justice Department officials have said everything has been released, except for some files that can’t be made public until a judge gives the go-ahead.

Giuffre said Epstein had trafficked her to other men, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. She sued Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, in 2021, claiming that they had sex when she was 17.

Mountbatten-Windsor denied her claims and the two settled the lawsuit in 2022. Days ago, he was arrested and held in custody for nearly 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in having shared confidential trade information with Epstein. Those charges remain under investigation.

In a memoir published after she killed herself last year, Giuffre wrote that prosecutors told her they didn’t include her in the sex trafficking prosecution of Maxwell because they didn’t want her allegations to distract the jury.

Advertisement

Maxwell, 64, was convicted in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role over a decade in sexually exploiting and abusing underage girls with Epstein. She was found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Epstein took his life in a federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was convicted eight years earlier of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor.

Maxwell was moved from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas last summer after she participated in two days of interviews with Deputy Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche. The move was fiercely criticized by Epstein’s victims and their advocates.

Two weeks ago, Maxwell declined to answer questions from House Oversight Committee lawmakers in a deposition conducted in a video call to her federal prison camp, though she indicated through a statement from her lawyer that she was “prepared to speak fully and honestly” if granted clemency by President Trump, which he has declined to rule out.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Sisak and Neumeister write for the Associated Press.