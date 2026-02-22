Advertisement
Mexican army kills leader of Jalisco New Generation cartel, official says

A National Guard member stands guard near a burnt bus.
A National Guard member patrols near a charred bus that was set on fire by cartel members in response to the military operation in Jalisco, Mexico, on Sunday.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP/Getty Images)
By Fabiola Sánchez

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel in an operation Sunday, a federal official said.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” was killed during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, said the official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

In February, the Trump administration designated the Jalisco New Generation cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

This is a developing story.

Sánchez writes for the Associated Press.

