World & Nation

Mexican president says county is ‘at peace’ after cartel boss killing spurs violence

A charred bus in the Mexican state of Michoacán.
A charred bus in the Mexican state of Michoacán is among the signs of cartel-on-cartel violence that erupted Sunday after authorities killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the drug lord known as “El Mencho.”
(Armando Solis / Associated Press)
By Kate Linthicum
 and Patrick J. McDonnell
  • Mexican special forces killed ‘El Mencho,’ the world’s most-wanted cartel kingpin, after tracking his girlfriend’s movements to locate his mountain hideout.
  • The operation triggered violent retaliation across 20 Mexican states, with cartel members burning vehicles and blocking roads in revenge attacks.
  • Twenty-five National Guard members were killed Sunday in organized crime attacks, forcing school closures and flight suspensions in Jalisco state.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to quell fears Monday after violence erupted in 20 Mexican states over the killing of the world’s most wanted cartel kingpin: Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.”

“The country is at peace,” Sheinbaum told reporters at her daily news conference in Mexico City. “It’s calm.”

Schools were closed Monday in some states and some flights remained suspended at the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco, where Oseguera lived and was killed at his mountain hideout.

Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s top security official, said 25 members of the National Guard were killed Sunday in attacks by organized crime in Jalisco state. It was not immediately clear how the soldiers were killed.

Mexican Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla Trejo revealed new details of the special forces operation targeting Oseguera, the founder and leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Trevilla said that in recent days, Mexican intelligence officers identified where Oseguera lived by tracking the movements of his girlfriend.

As troops approached Oseguera’s compound near the town of Tapalpa on Sunday, Oseguera’s guards opened fire in what Trevilla described as “a very violent attack.”

As a gun battle broke out between soldiers and cartel henchmen, Oseguera escaped. Troops established a perimeter around the compound, and later found the drug lord hiding in some nearby woods, wounded.

He and two of his bodyguards were seriously injured. The three were transported by helicopter to the nearby city of Morelia, but died en route, Trevilla said.

He said an arsenal of guns, rocket launchers and grenades was found at Oseguera’s compound.

The operation against Oseguera triggered retaliatory attacks through Jalisco and in other states where the cartel has a presence, with gangsters blocking roads with burning cars, torching some gas stations and storefronts, and opening fire on security personnel. It is by now a common technique for cartels to try to sow chaos in an attempt to disrupt military actions.

Officials said the violence has eased for now, and Sheinbaum said she expects schools and flights to resume by Tuesday.

“We awoke today with no blockades,” Sheinbaum said. “All activity has practically been reestablished.”

The government has sent thousands of soldiers to Jalisco to reinforce security there, and is ready, officials say, to combat additional violence as the top remaining leaders of the cartel jockey for power.

“We’re prepared for this,” Harfuch said.

Trevilla said that U.S. intelligence played a role in the operation, but that the identification of Oseguera’s hideout and the planning and execution of the attack were the work of the Mexican armed forces.

“In this case there was information provided by the United States,” Sheinbauam said. “But the entire operation from its planning [stage] was the responsibility of federal forces. “

Said Trevilla: “Mexico has solid institutions ... Trust in your government.”

Linthicum reported from New York and McDonnell from Mexico City.

Kate Linthicum

Kate Linthicum is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Mexico City.

Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

