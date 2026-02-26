Third victim dies from wounds in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say

Police continue to tape off the Dennis M. Lynch arena a day after a deadly shooting during a youth hockey game on Tuesday in Pawtucket, R.I.

A deadly shooting during a youth hockey game in Rhode Island last week has claimed a third victim, a grandfather whose daughter and grandson were also killed in the attack, authorities said.

Gerald Dorgan, who had been in critical condition, has died from his injuries, Pawtucket police said Wednesday.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said he was heartbroken that another person has died because of the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic act of violence,” he said in a statement.

Dorgan’s daughter, Rhonda Dorgan, and grandson, Aidan Dorgan, were also killed in the shooting.

Police identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, 56, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dorgan also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said. Robert Dorgan’s ex-wife was Rhonda Dorgan and adult son was Aidan Dorgan.

Officials have said the shooter was targeting family members.

Rhonda Dorgan’s mom, Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were wounded.

Law enforcement have credited several people who intervened and quickly stopped the attack. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled and ran around them.