U.N. chief condemns U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran at emergency Security Council meeting

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends a meeting at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva on Feb. 23.

The United Nations’ chief condemned the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and called for an immediate return to negotiations “to pull the region, and our world, back from the brink.”

Secretary-General António Guterres told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Saturday that everything must be done to prevent further escalation. “The alternative,” he warned, “is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.”

Guterres also condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, speaking to reporters before the meeting, said it was “hypocrisy” to condemn the airstrikes. He said Iran is responsible for the actions of its proxies in the Middle East and for its nuclear and missile programs, and Israel and the U.S. acted “to prevent an irreversible and immediate threat.”

The attack on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to President Trump and Israeli officials. The assassination of the second leader of the Islamic Republic, who has no designated successor, would raise the prospects of a protracted conflict given Iranian threats of retaliation. Trump, in reporting Khamenei’s death on social media, called his passing “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

Iran as of late Saturday denied that Khamenei had been killed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to the secretary-general, accused the United States and Israel of “flagrantly” violating Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the U.N. charter. He said Iran was exercising its right to self-defense under the charter in response.

He urged the council members “to take the necessary and immediate measures to halt this unlawful use of force and to ensure accountability.” And he called for an unequivocal condemnation of “this act of aggression … as it undoubtedly poses an unprecedented threat to regional as well as global peace and security.”

Five Security Council members — Bahrain, which is the Arab representative on the council, France, Russia, China and Colombia — called for the emergency meeting.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Britain and France — both permanent, veto-wielding members of the council — along with Germany’s chancellor called for a resumption of U.S.-Iranian talks on Tehran’s nuclear program. The three countries, part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have led efforts to reach a negotiated solution. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018.

The three European leaders strongly condemned Iranian airstrikes in the region — not the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes — and urged Iran’s leaders to seek a negotiated solution, saying: “Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”

The Security Council meeting took place on the last day of the United Kingdom’s presidency and a day before the United States takes over the rotating presidency for the month of March.

