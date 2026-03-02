Gaza’s ceasefire had momentum. Now, some fear a new war will distract the world

People gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal during Ramadan, amid the rubble of war-shattered buildings in Gaza City on Feb. 26.

Some Palestinians say they fear the widening war sparked by U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iran could overshadow the fragile situation in Gaza, just over a week after President Trump rallied billions of dollars in “Board of Peace” pledges for the territory’s reconstruction and tried to nudge a ceasefire forward.

Residents say they are scared of neglect and deprivation, with Israel in the wake of the weekend strikes closing all crossings into the war-torn Gaza Strip.

COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in Gaza, asserted in its announcement of the closings that the food supply inside the territory “is expected to suffice for an extended period.” It added that the rotation of humanitarian workers in and out of Gaza is postponed.

COGAT did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Palestinians told the Associated Press they were rushing to markets, haunted by memories of painful food scarcity last year under months of Israel’s blockade. Parts of Gaza, including the area in and around Gaza City, were found to be in famine.

“When the crossings shut down, everything was suspended from the market,” Osamda Hanoda said in Khan Yunis. “The prices go up, and people live in misery.”

Reports show prices of goods rising sharply

The shaky Israel-Hamas ceasefire had led to more humanitarian aid and other supplies entering Gaza, even as the United Nations and aid partners say more of everything from basic medical supplies to fuel is needed.

Now, Palestinians are hoarding again, with reports of prices rising sharply for basic goods such as bags of flour.

“We are afraid of not finding milk” and diapers, or food and water, said Hassan Zanoun, who was displaced from Rafah.

It was not clear when any crossing might reopen. Israeli authorities focused on Iran, and citizens dashed repeatedly for shelter as sirens wailed.

Ramadan is disrupted

The war in Gaza began with the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and it’s been marked from the start by restrictions on people and supplies being allowed into the territory — and terrified people, including medical evacuees in need of treatment, getting out.

A month ago, Gaza’s main Rafah border crossing with the outside world — its only crossing not with Israel — reopened, allowing a small and tightly controlled flow of Palestinian traffic in both directions. No cargo was allowed through.

Now all crossings are closed again in the middle of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a time of chosen deprivation, evening feasts and prayer. Images have shown Palestinians lined up at long tables in the middle of bombed-out debris.

The strikes on Iran shook that routine.

“All the people rushed to markets, and they all wanted to shop and hide,” said Abeer Awwad, who was displaced from Gaza City, as word of the explosions in Tehran began to spread.

Under the Oct. 10 U.S.-brokered ceasefire, the heaviest fighting has subsided, though regular Israeli fire continues in Gaza. The U.N. World Food Program has noted progress in the enclave but said in its latest food security analysis last week that hunger remains.

“Households reported an average of two meals per day in February 2026, compared to one meal in July,” it said. “Still, one in five households consumed only one meal daily.”

The World Central Kitchen, meanwhile, warned that it would run out of supplies this week if Israel kept the strip’s crossings closed.

“We need food deliveries every single day to feed hungry families who are not part of this war,” José Andrés, the celebrity chef who founded the organization, said in a social media post.

He said that WCK provides 1 million meals a day in Gaza, and that the group and others working in Gaza need food and other supplies every day.

“We cannot wait ... let the humanitarian trucks go through today!” he said.

A challenge for aid groups

Refocusing the world’s attention on Gaza is a challenge for aid groups and others as Iran scrambles to establish new leadership and bombing continues in Tehran, Israel and elsewhere around the Middle East.

Trump has said bombing in Iran could continue through the week or longer, and warned Tehran of “A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” if it escalates attacks on the U.S.

It’s a stark turn after Trump’s launch less than two weeks ago of his so-called Board of Peace, a gathering of world leaders that is aimed at ending the war in Gaza and asserts ambitions of resolving conflicts around the world.

Even with that bump in momentum on Gaza, major challenges remain for the ceasefire. They include disarming Hamas, assembling and deploying an international stabilization force and getting a newly appointed Palestinian committee meant to govern Gaza into the territory.

As the Middle East turns to another war, some Palestinians see a benefit: Israel’s military is distracted.

“The good thing is that the sound of booms and demolitions is rare now near the yellow line,” said Ahmed Abu Jahl of Gaza City, speaking about the line dividing Gaza and marking roughly half the territory controlled by Israeli forces.

“Even the drones, they are still flying overhead, but their number has gone down.”

Shurafa, Ezzidin and Anna write for the Associated Press and reported from Deir al Balah, Cairo and Lowville, N.Y., respectively.