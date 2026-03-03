4 former Argentine navy officers stand trial in 2017 submarine sinking that killed 44 crew members

Workers stand around the ARA San Juan submarine during a ceremony at the Argentine Industrial Naval Complex in Buenos Aires in 2011.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The trial of four former high-ranking officers of the Argentine navy began Tuesday for their alleged responsibility in the sinking of the ARA San Juan submarine in 2017 that resulted in the deaths of its 44 crew members.

A court in the southern province of Santa Cruz is presiding over a trial in which the defendants face charges of dereliction of duty, breach of official obligations and aggravated negligent destruction — all of which carry prison sentences. All the defendants maintain their innocence.

Although the military officers face trial, no high-level political figures — including the president at the time or a Cabinet member — have been prosecuted for the disaster.

Advertisement

On Nov. 15, 2017, the German-built submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members on board. It was traveling from Ushuaia, in Argentina’s far south, to its base in Mar del Plata — 248 miles south of Buenos Aires — following a training exercise. Earlier that day, the vessel reported a malfunction caused by water entering the batteries through the snorkel, though it later stated the issue had been resolved. Hours later, an explosion was detected in the area where contact was lost.

The judicial investigation concluded that the submarine suffered from operational deficiencies before its Oct. 25, 2017, departure from Mar del Plata.

Prosecutors told the court Tuesday that since its 2015 mid-life overhaul, the submarine had “numerous technical defects” which were “documented by the various captains who served over the years.”

Advertisement

According to the court’s reconstruction, water entered through ventilation ducts and reached a battery tank, triggering a short circuit and a small fire. This caused the submarine to lose control and descend rapidly, leading to an implosion as the hull could not withstand the immense pressure at depths exceeding 1,968.5 feet.

Relatives of the deceased crew members, represented by attorney Luis Tagliapietra, argue that the current trial falls short of achieving true justice.

In a recent statement, the group criticized Judge Marta Isabel Yañez for failing to conduct essential expert analyses or investigate political leadership. They specifically pointed toward the administration of then-President Mauricio Macri.

In a separate ruling in October, Argentina’s Supreme Court dismissed claims of illegal espionage against the families of the 44 crew members. The decision ended all legal proceedings against Macri, who served as head of state when the submarine imploded.

Calatrava writes for the Associated Press.