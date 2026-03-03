Lawmakers have long wanted to tackle pricey child care. It’s finally happening in New Mexico

Children draw after school inside a classroom at the Children’s Promise Centers child-care center in Albuquerque in April 2024.

An ambitious universal child-care program aimed at fully footing the bill for working families across New Mexico has been enshrined into law, making it the first state in the nation to offer such a program to families of all income levels.

As parents across the nation grapple with crippling day-care bills, political leaders from New York to San Francisco have been angling to expand access to free and subsidized care. The political stakes are high as the potential for budget uncertainties and fraud looms large.

California has opted to eliminate copayments for some low-income and middle-class families, while Washington and Oregon cap what families pay. In Vermont, a payroll tax on employers funds child-care subsidies.

Advertisement

In New Mexico, the plan relies heavily on the financial windfall from oil and gas production — including earnings from a recently minted $10-billion trust fund for early childhood education. It’s a delicate balance for a progressive governor who initially set out to rein in the industry.

“I think you’re going to see more states look for ways to do it,” said Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “It’s really a workforce engine, while paying real respect to the affordability crisis that families have.”

Lujan Grisham wraps up her tenure next year, and state lawmakers wary of unchecked spending opted during the legislative session that ended last month to take a cautious approach. They’re leaving the door open to copayments if public finances deteriorate.

Advertisement

Putting up guardrails

As much as $700 million more will be funneled over the next five years to New Mexico’s child-care assistance program, state officials said. Copayments are unlikely and would require 90 days notice to families.

Decisions on possible cost-sharing will be tied to new annual reporting requirements. The early education agency has new authority to monitor how much child-care providers pay employees, manage debt and structure their businesses.

State Sen. George Muñoz, co-sponsor of the bill, said the Legislature seized an opportunity to put guardrails in place.

Families stand to benefit enormously, Muñoz said, explaining free care will put money back in their pockets.

Marianna Eanone of Las Cruces, N.M., said her income combined with her husband’s Army salary was just above the previous cutoff for child-care assistance. They used to pay $1,000 a month to send their 3-year-old to a licensed home day-care provider, along with after-school care for their kindergartner.

“It’s been a weight off to not have to worry about that,” said Eanone, who works for a program that connects families with child development services.

Advertisement

There’s now wiggle room to afford things like occasional takeout from local restaurants, martial arts classes for her 6-year-old, bigger payments toward student loan debt and savings for the future, she said.

And those benefits resonate with voters.

“They are sending a really strong signal about the importance of child care to the well-being of the families in the state, the well-being of the economy, of businesses,” said Karen Schulman, senior director of child-care policy for the National Women’s Law Center.

New Mexico had gradually raised income limits on assistance for child care — until stepping into universal care on Nov. 1, making 25,000 more children eligible. It saves families on average $14,000 a year per child.

Prioritizing vulnerable children

The New Mexico legislation allows the state to create a wait list when demand for assistance outpaces available slots. It’s an effort to prioritize access for children in vulnerable circumstances — ranging from extreme poverty to disabilities and those at risk of developmental delays.

It’s also a response to concerns that the rapid expansion of child-care subsidies to all income brackets may squeeze out slots for low-income families. Attendance from low-income families declined as assistance expanded to higher income brackets, according to a review by legislative analysts.

Elizabeth Groginsky, secretary of New Mexico’s early childhood education department, said lawmakers also left financial breathing room for recently adopted incentives to improve child-care quality, raise base wages and expand operating hours through enhanced rates paid by the state.

Advertisement

Still, child-care slots remain in short supply across wide swaths of New Mexico, even as the state extends assistance beyond working parents to grandparent guardians, foster parents and people experiencing homelessness.

Legislators have sent a separate bill to the governor to scale up more home-based day-care and child-care centers in residential areas by overriding some local zoning and permitting requirements, including homeowner association restrictions on child care.

What’s happening in California

California has made significant progress in expanding child-care assistance under Gov. Gavin Newsom. Transitional kindergarten was rolled out to offer free care for all 4-year-olds. Family contributions for subsidized care were capped at 1% of a family’s income. And subsidized child-care spaces were expanded by roughly 129,000.

But gaining access to that financial assistance isn’t easy because demand still drastically outweighs supply, despite expansion efforts. The state funds only enough slots to subsidize 16% of those who are eligible, according to 2024 estimates. And the pledge by Newsom to continue the promised expansion of 206,800 slots has been omitted from the proposed budget for the next fiscal year with no indication of plans to fulfill it in the future. That means families remain on wait lists to access subsidized care for years — and may even age out before they secure a spot.

Families that are able to access the financial assistance, however, pay no more than $68.60 a month per child for full-time care if they earn between 75% and 85% of the state’s median income — between $7,959 and $9,020 a month for a family of four. And those earning under that range would not pay at all.

As budget negotiations continue for the 2026-27 fiscal year, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus is pushing for the state to make good on its promises to open more slots.

Advertisement

Lee and Peters write for the Associated Press. Sequeira is a Times staff writer. AP reporter Moriah Balingit contributed from Washington.