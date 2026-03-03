Small plane makes emergency landing in frigid Hudson River; 2 aboard swim to safety

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A small plane attempting an emergency landing crashed into the frigid Hudson River, but the pilot and a passenger escaped the wreckage and safely swam to shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday night, shortly after the single-engine Cessna 172 took off from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the reported crash site but initially could not locate the aircraft, the Middle Hope Fire Department reported. However, the plane was spotted a few minutes later in waters off Newburgh, about 62 miles north of Manhattan.

Advertisement

The pilot and a passenger were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed minor injuries. Their names were not released.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, which is under investigation by the FAA.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the efforts of the responders, calling the rescue “another miracle on the Hudson,” a reference to the January 2009 crash in which a U.S. Airways jet hit a flock of birds and lost power in both engines shortly after takeoff. Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was hailed as a hero after he landed the powerless plane in the Hudson River and all 155 people on board were rescued.