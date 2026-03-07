At least 25 dead in Kenya after heavy rain brings flash flooding to Nairobi

People carry the body of a man recovered after heavy rains in Nairobi on Saturday.

At least 25 people have died after flash flooding in the Kenyan capital caused flight disruption and left motorists stranded for hours.

George Seda, the police chief in Nairobi, said some of the victims were drowned and others were electrocuted. He warned that the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Kenya Airways said that flights were disrupted, with some diverted to the coastal city of Mombasa, and that disruptions would continue for hours.

The military was deployed to assist emergency rescue services, and the local toll road operator waived fees for an elevated road.

The heavy rain began Friday and continued overnight, submerging vehicles and forcing motorists in some areas to wade through hip-high water to reach higher ground.

Seda also said that more than 100 vehicles were damaged, with some overturning on the roadside and in parking bays.

Videos of flooded homes and overturned vehicles were shared on social media. Rescue teams pulled out bodies from vehicles that had been washed away.

President William Ruto said a multi-agency team had been deployed to support and relocate those in imminent danger to safer areas as rain continues. He said the government would pay hospital bills for those affected and directed that relief food be distributed to affected families.

A military rescue unit was deployed overnight to support emergency services as Kenya Red Cross response units struggled to reach people in need.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Ahmed Idris said search and rescue teams were working tirelessly to assist those stranded.

“We are severely limited by the traffic and the situation on what used to be roads. We are doing our best to reach those in need,” he wrote on X.

Public Service Minister Geoffrey Ruku said he was coordinating national disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts. He urged Kenyans to be cautious and prioritize their safety.

Some residents blamed the flooding on clogged drainage systems, stating that city authorities ought to have prepared by ensuring there was functional drainage infrastructure ahead of the rainy season.

One resident, Aisha Bajaber, wrote on X: “The whole city is flooded yet again. How long will officials keep ignoring the lack of drainage?”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government would ensure all blocked drainage systems are cleared.

“Nairobi remains a major regional hub and must be kept clean, safe and well-managed to reflect its standing in Africa,” he said.

Kenya has faced heavy rains since late February, which marks the start of the long rainy season.

Previous rainy seasons have seen flooding, landslides and mudslides that have left hundreds of people dead and displaced thousands.

Musambi writes for the Associated Press.