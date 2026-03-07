A nightclub bombing in Peru injures 33, including minors, authorities say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A bombing at a nightclub in Peru has injured 33 people, including teenagers, authorities said Saturday.

The explosion happened in the predawn hours at the Dali nightclub in the province of Trujillo along Peru’s northern coast, according to a statement from the local Emergency Operations Center.

It’s a region that has recently been plagued by violence and crime.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible, and a motive wasn’t immediately known.

At least five of the injured were in serious condition, according to Gerardo Florián Gómez, executive director of the Trujillo Health Network. Some of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds and were undergoing surgery, including amputations, he told reporters. A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds are among the injured, Florián said.

Fiorella Mantilla, who was at the nightclub when the blast took place, told reporters that she had glass embedded in her legs. She said that “it sounded as if the sound system had suddenly been turned off.”

The explosion took place less than a month after another blast in the same city that damaged 25 homes but caused no injuries.

Extortion and illegal mining plague the La Libertad region, whose Andean portion is home to the largest gold-producing area in Peru. In 2025, the region experienced 286 explosions, 136 of which occurred in the city of Trujillo, according to official figures.

The expansion of organized criminal groups has led to an increase in related crimes such as extortion.

