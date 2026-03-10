Justice Department official Ed Martin accused of ethics breach for letter to Georgetown dean

Ed Martin speaks during an event at the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The office that enforces ethics standards for attorneys in the nation’s capital has accused Justice Department official Ed Martin of professional misconduct for a threatening letter that he sent to Georgetown Law School’s dean last year, when Martin was the top federal prosecutor for Washington.

Martin was the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia when he warned the Georgetown dean that his office wouldn’t hire the private school’s students if it didn’t eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to ethics charges filed Friday by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

An ardent Trump loyalist who is now the Justice Department’s pardon attorney, Martin is accused of violating his oath of office and the Constitution’s rights to free speech and due process. Disciplinary Counsel Hamilton Fox, who filed the ethics charges against Martin, is asking a panel of D.C. Court of Appeals officials to decide whether any discipline is warranted.

Advertisement

Martin and an attorney representing him in the matter didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. He has 20 days to formally respond in writing.

After Martin learned of the accusations against him last year, he sent a letter addressed to D.C. Court of Appeals judges in which he complained about Fox’s “uneven behavior” and requested a “face-to-face meeting with all of you to discuss this matter and find a way forward,” according to Fox’s filing.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche criticized the complaint against Martin as the product of “a blatantly Democrat-run political organization.” A Justice Department statement said the complaint fits a “partisan organization’s agenda“ to punish Trump administration officials while ignoring ethical lapses by government attorneys who worked under Democratic Presidents Biden and Obama.

Advertisement

“Let us not forget that DC-barred members of Biden’s special counsel were found to have acted against President Trump without legal authority and in clear violation of the Constitution, yet the bar did nothing,” the department’s statement said.

Martin was a conservative activist with no prosecutorial experience when Trump picked him in January 2025 to lead the nation’s largest U.S. attorney’s office. Martin was a leading figure in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement after the 2020 presidential election.

In a February 2025 letter to Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor, Martin said a whistleblower informed him that the law school “continues to promote and teach DEI.” The letter dovetailed with an executive order that Trump signed to call for ending DEI programs in the federal government.

“This is unacceptable,” Martin wrote, warning the dean that his office wouldn’t consider any Georgetown law students for jobs, summer internships or fellowships until his “letter of inquiry” was resolved.

In response, Treanor told Martin that the 1st Amendment prohibits the government from dictating what Georgetown’s faculty teaches or how to teach it.

“Given the First Amendment’s protection of a university’s freedom to determine its own curriculum and how to deliver it, the constitutional violation behind this threat is clear, as is the attack on the University’s mission as a Jesuit and Catholic institution,” Treanor wrote.

Advertisement

Trump pulled Martin’s nomination to keep the job on a more permanent basis after a key Republican senator said he could not support Martin for the job due to his outspoken advocacy for Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In May, Trump picked Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to replace Martin as U.S. attorney. Martin remains the Justice Department’s pardon attorney but was recently removed as head of its “Weaponization Working Group,” which is tasked with scrutinizing the federal prosecutions of Trump.

Kunzelman writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.