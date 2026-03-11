Longtime U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson defeats young Democratic challenger in Mississippi primary

Mark Hopson holds up a campaign sign for U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson outside a polling location in Jackson, Miss. on Tuesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Longtime U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson won the Democratic nomination for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, beating back a primary challenge from a young antitrust lawyer with experience working in Washington.

The 78-year-old civil rights leader who chaired the House Jan. 6 Committee has held his seat for more than three decades and serves as a ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee.

He is one of several long-serving representatives who have recently faced opposition from younger members of their party. He was opposed by Evan Turnage, a 34-year-old who formerly served as counsel to then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisement

However, Thompson easily defeated Turnage, much like he has with other primary challengers in the past.

“Seniority is how you get things done in Washington,” Thompson told reporters on Tuesday night. He noted that, if Democrats retake control of the House in November, he’ll become chair of the committee overseeing the Department of Homeland Security.

The 2nd District stretches from the central part of the state west to the Mississippi River and is considered a Democratic stronghold, setting Thompson up to win his 18th congressional term.

Advertisement

Thompson said he was looking forward to getting back to Washington to address the partial government shutdown and push for transparency around the Iran war.

“We have to get Donald Trump in check,” he said.

Dyamone White said she went to high school with Turnage but decided to vote for Thompson. She owns a business next door to the congressman’s Bolton, Mississippi, office, and she attended an election night gathering for him Tuesday.

“His leadership and decades of service to the district and the state of Mississippi is nothing that should be forgotten,” White said. “He has served his district well.”

Turnage was part of a wave of young Democrats hoping to oust older incumbents and usher in a new era. He staked his candidacy on a message of economic populism and cast himself as a leader capable of understanding and regulating Big Tech and artificial intelligence.

“I can only wish Rep. Thompson the best and hope that being granted another term pushes him to meet this moment,” Turnage said in a statement conceding the race. “Our people cannot afford another decade of the same.”

Other races were also on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary in Mississippi. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated challenger Sarah Adlakha in the Republican primary as she runs for reelection. In the general election, Hyde-Smith will face Scott Colom, who secured the Democratic nomination over candidates Priscilla Till and Albert Littell.

Advertisement

Colom is a district attorney whose earlier nomination to a federal judgeship had been blocked by Hyde-Smith while President Joe Biden was in office.

Incumbents often have the advantage, and that includes Thompson. In addition to Turnage, he also defeated Pertis Herman Williams III.

Marvin King, an associate professor of political science at the University of Mississippi, said Thompson’s 17 terms in Congress have made him an institution.

“He’s basically been there like half of people’s lives on average,” King said. “No other challenger has effectively shown why Bennie Thompson should be dethroned.”

Selket Myles, who lives in Jackson, Mississippi, said she voted for Thompson, expressing confidence in his experience and citing his work on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

“He knows the issues,” Myles said. ”That’s what makes me trust him.”

In an interview just after polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, Thompson said he has spent his life creating opportunities for people who want to run for office and believes there is room at the table for people of all ages.

Advertisement

“You make a choice to run, and I’ll continue to fight for you to have that right to run,” Thompson said.

On the Republican side in the 2nd District, the primary was too early for The Associated Press to call. Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant, and Kevin Wilson, an oilman and county supervisor, were separated by only a few hundred votes.

Thompson previously defeated Eller in the general election in 2024, winning with 62% of the vote.

Bates writes for the Associated Press.