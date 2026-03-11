Advertisement
World & Nation

Man taken into custody after driving van into security gate outside White House, authorities say

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers block the streets around the White House
Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers block the streets around the White House as members of the U.S. Secret Service investigate a suspicious vehicle, Wednesday, in Washington.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after driving his van into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The Secret Service said the man crashed into the temporary security barrier just before 6:30 a.m. He was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division, the agency said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was being interviewed by investigators. Criminal charges were pending, the Secret Service said.

Advertisement

A police bomb squad was called to the scene, checked the vehicle and determined it to be safe.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement