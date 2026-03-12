U.S. refueling plane crashes over Iraq, military says

The U.S. refueling plane involved in the crash was an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, like this one shown in 2023.

A KC-135 refueling plane that was part of the U.S. military campaign against Iran crashed over western Iraq after an incident involving another plane, U.S. Central Command said Thursday night.

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” Centcom said in a statement, adding that rescue efforts were underway and that the episode occurred “in friendly airspace.” The other aircraft landed safely, according to the statement.

Central Command gave no information about the fate of the crew or the number of people aboard the plane. But the KC-135 normally has a crew of three and sometimes carries a backup team if it’s on a long flight.

The Associated Press, citing a U.S. official, said that at least five crew members were aboard but that there was no word on casualties.

CBS News reported Thursday night that the second plane involved in the incident was also a KC-135, which landed safely in Israel.

As of earlier Thursday, the Pentagon had reported that seven U.S. service members had been killed since the war began on Feb. 28. In the first days of the conflict, three U.S. fighter jets crashed in Kuwait after accidentally coming under fire by the country’s air defense forces. All six crew members ejected safely, officials said.

The KC-135 Stratotanker “provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years,” according to an Air Force webpage. It also provides refueling for Navy and Marine aircraft.

Harney writes for Bloomberg.

