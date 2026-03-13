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Judge quashes Justice Department subpoena of Federal Reserve in blow to investigation

March 2023 photo of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington.
(Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via AP)
By Christopher RugaberAP Economics Writer 

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday quashed Justice Department subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve in January, a severe blow to an investigation that has already attracted strong criticism on Capitol Hill.

Judge James Boasberg said that a “mountain of evidence suggests” that the purpose of the subpoenas was simply to pressure the Fed to cut its key interest rate, as President Trump has repeatedly demanded.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed the investigation Jan. 11, prompting Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican to block consideration of Trump’s pick to replace Powell as Fed chair when his term expires May. 15.

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Rugaber writes for the Associated Press.

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