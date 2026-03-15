A bus carrying Indian pilgrims plunges off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 7

Nepalese people look at the wreckage of a bus that slipped off a mountain road and rolled down a slope at Shahid Lakhan village, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 15, 2026.

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A passenger bus carrying Indian pilgrims slipped off a mountain road and rolled down its slopes in central Nepal, killing seven people and leaving nine more injured, police said Sunday.

All seven killed were Indian pilgrims, and seven other Indian pilgrims on board were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The other two injured in the crash, which happened Saturday night, were the Nepali bus driver and his assistant.

The bus was returning after the pilgrims visited the Manakamana Temple, a popular Hindu temple where devotees believe the goddess Bhagwati will grant them their wish if they visit the shrine.

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The accident occurred on a path leading from the highway to the temple near Shahid Lakhan village, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The bus was going downhill when it slipped off a curve and rolled down the mountainside about 500 feet before landing in a ravine.

Police and villagers who reached the wreckage pulled out the injured and helped transport them in ambulances to hospitals for treatment.

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Autopsies will be performed on the bodies of those who died before they are released to family members, police said.

Bus accidents in Nepal are common, mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles. Much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains and connected only by narrow roads.

