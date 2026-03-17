Israeli group discreetly organized the mystery flights evacuating Palestinians from Gaza

Palestinians who traveled to South Africa via a charter flight organized by an Israeli group whose founder supported President Trump’s proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza stand in their temporary flat in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

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The plane carrying about 150 Palestinians from Gaza came as a surprise to everyone on the ground when it landed in South Africa in November.

It wasn’t the only one. Since May, at least three flights filled with Gaza residents who’d signed up to leave the war-torn enclave have landed in Indonesia and South Africa.

An Israeli group whose founder adamantly supported President Trump’s proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza is behind the flights, an AP investigation has found, raising further questions about the motives behind the evacuation of hundreds of people from the strip.

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At the time, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola called the flights a “clear agenda to cleanse out the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank.”

Ad Kan, an Israeli organization founded by soldiers and former intelligence officers, worked via another company to distance links to Israel and organize the flights, according to a contract, passenger lists, text messages, financial statements, and interviews with more than two dozen Israelis, Palestinians and other people involved with the trips.

Several of the passengers — who fled after more than two years of a devastating war that has decimated Gaza — said they didn’t know who was behind the trip. But they largely didn’t care, they said, as long as they could leave.

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“There was famine, and we had no options. My children were almost killed,” said a 37-year-old Palestinian who arrived in South Africa in November and, like the other passengers, spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing he could face punishment. “Death and destruction was everywhere, all day, for two years, and nobody came to the rescue.”

‘Supporting Palestinian lives’

Ad Kan kept a distance from the flights. The evacuations were organized through a company called Al-Majd, which describes itself on its website as a humanitarian organization “supporting Palestinian lives” and providing aid for Muslim communities in conflict.

However, a look at the history of Ad Kan and its founder, Gilad Ach, suggests the Israeli group may have been driven, at least in part, by a different agenda.

“Ad Kan,” Hebrew for “enough is enough,” has for years worked covertly to infiltrate groups and expose what they say are antisemitic or anti-Israel activities.

Ach, an Israeli combat reservist, is a West Bank settler activist who was a staunch supporter of Trump’s proposal last year to transfer 2 million Palestinians out of Gaza.

After Trump floated his proposal, Ach published a report detailing how he’d implement the “voluntary exit.” The document proposed that Israel complete the Palestinian emigration process from Gaza within six to eight months and coordinate with the U.S. to enlist receiving countries. It said the migration of all Palestinians was “entirely feasible,” that they wanted to leave, and that emptying the territory of its Palestinian population was an Israeli interest.

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Trump later abandoned his plan — which drew widespread international condemnation and accusations from Palestinians, rights groups and even the U.N. secretary-general that such a proposal could amount to “ethnic cleansing” — and said Palestinians could remain in Gaza.

But far-right Israeli groups, including members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, continue to support the idea of removing Gaza’s Palestinians in hopes that Israel could one day resettle the area. With the knowledge of the U.S., Israel’s government has approached several governments — Somaliland, South Sudan and Sudan — in hopes of facilitating emigration from Gaza.

Early last year, Israel created the Voluntary Emigration Bureau, run by Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Group founder says the flights were humanitarian

After the war began in 2023, Ach founded a group called The Israeli Reservists Generation of Victory. In a November 2024 interview with Arutz Sheva, a religious nationalistic news site aligned with the West Bank settler movement, Ach said the group’s message included the “emigration of our enemies.”

His group also circulated ads on buses in Israel featuring a portrait of Trump beside the Hebrew words: “Victory = Voluntary migration … This bus could be full of Gazans. Listen to Trump, let them out!”

In an interview with right-wing outlet the Jewish News Syndicate shortly after the war erupted, Ach said victory in Gaza meant taking part of the land and opening the borders so people could leave. “They lost their territory, they lost population, this is a clear victory,” he said.

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Ach declined to be interviewed for this story and said in a text message to AP that he was proud to lead organizations voicing support for the rights of Palestinians in Gaza who want to leave for safer parts of the world, free from Hamas. He denied South Africa’s allegation that the flights were meant to cleanse Gaza and the West Bank of Palestinians. He said they were humanitarian flights and that those who left reached out for help, with some paying part of the costs.

He noted “profound hypocrisy,” with countries unwilling to accept Palestinian refugees.

“Their continued presence in Gaza, under dire conditions, serves as a tool to pressure Israel internationally and allows Hamas to maintain its rule over this suffering population,” he said.

Ach did not respond to questions about using Al-Majd to distance links to Israel.

Critics say such emigration from Gaza is not voluntary after the war left much of the strip uninhabitable. Rights groups also warn that people need to be allowed to return, and Israel has a decades-long track record of making it difficult for Palestinian to return to Gaza.

How the flights worked

AP spoke to six Palestinians who left Gaza via the flights.

Some said they started hearing about a company transferring people out of Gaza in early 2025. Some saw ads online or on social media or were sent to Al-Majd’s website through friends.

With fighting raging and much of Gaza reduced to rubble, some said they didn’t know where they were going. They wanted only to get away.

Months before the flight landed in Johannesburg last November, an earlier flight in May took nearly 60 Palestinians from Israel via Hungary to Indonesia and a handful of other locations. A second flight, in October, took some 170 people from Israel to South Africa via Kenya, according to people who helped organize the planes, flight-tracking information and Palestinians who used the service.

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The six Palestinians who spoke to AP said they paid up to $2,000 per person through bank and cryptocurrency transfers.

They said the website indicated they’d be taken to South Africa, Indonesia, or Malaysia but did not give an option to choose. When the flight was ready, the Palestinians received messages telling them to meet at a location where they were transported by bus out of Gaza to Israel, searched and allowed to take a few belongings onto the plane.

American-Israeli businessman Moti Kahana signed a contract in August, shared with AP, to organize a flight for Ad Kan.

Kahana, who has experience evacuating people from conflict zones including Afghanistan, Ukraine and Syria, said he was approached to help arrange a flight for more than 300 Palestinians to Indonesia from Ramon airport, in southern Israel. The contract with Ad Kan stated that his company would provide a “flight rescue service” for a minimum payment of $750,000.

But during planning, the route was changed to South Africa, he said, and his participation with the flights ended.

After the second South Africa-bound flight landed in November, the government revoked its 90-day visa exemptions for Palestinian passport holders, citing “deliberate and ongoing abuse” by Israelis linked to emigration efforts.

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Kahana said Ach told him about Ad Kan’s connection to Al-Majd, describing it as run by both Arabs and Israelis in Israel but not wanting to promote its Israeli ties.

“It’s the same people, the same company, different names,” Kahana said. “They have a group of Arab-speaking people that answer the phone, and they don’t want to show Israel involvement; they have like an Arab face to it.”

Kahana said Ach’s team gave him a spreadsheet listing people who paid for the flights. The document — seen by AP — includes the names of at least 13 people whose families said they registered and paid through Al-Majd and flew to South Africa.

Al-Majd’s website says it was founded in 2010 in Germany and has an office in east Jerusalem, without providing an address. The company doesn’t appear in online databases for registered German charities or businesses.

It’s unclear if Ad Kan was working directly with Israel’s government, but Palestinians need Israeli permission to leave Gaza. Muayad Saidam, a Palestinian identified on the group’s website as its Gaza humanitarian project manager, told AP in a phone call to the number listed on Al-Majd’s website that he didn’t know of Ad Kan or Ach but acknowledged that travel arrangements for Palestinians must be made with Israeli authorities. He declined to elaborate.

Getting out of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and COGAT, the defense body that facilitates departures to Palestinians leaving Gaza, declined to comment on the flights. COGAT has previously said it allows departures for Palestinians from Gaza through Israel if they have visas to the destination countries.

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Netanyahu’s office, COGAT and Ach also wouldn’t answer AP’s questions about whether Palestinians who fled would be allowed to return.

Families who flew to South Africa told AP they weren’t aware that Israelis were behind the flights but that in the end, it didn’t matter.

“I agreed to the flight, and I didn’t know the destination,” said a Palestinian who used Al-Majd to send his wife and son to South Africa.

“All I cared about was getting my family out of Gaza and saving them.”

Mednick, Frankel, Ezzidin and Pollard write for the Associated Press. Frankel reported from Jerusalem, Ezzidin reported from Cairo, and Pollard reported from New York. AP writers Renata Brito in Barcelona, Spain; Randy Herschaft in New York; Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel; Michelle Gumede in Johannesburg; and Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed to this report.