2 buildings collapse in Istanbul after gas explosion; search operations underway

Police secure the area near a site where two residential buildings collapsed in Istanbul on Sunday, trapping people beneath the rubble.

A natural gas explosion in Istanbul’s central Fatih district brought down two buildings Sunday, trapping people under the rubble.

Search and rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the site of the noon explosion, and determined nine people were caught under the rubble.

Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul said rescuers had recovered seven people, who are being treated at hospitals. State-run news channel TRT reported an eighth person had also been recovered and sent to a hospital. Rescue operations are still working to find the final person.

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TRT reported that none of the survivors was in critical condition.

One of the collapsed buildings was a two-story structure, the other a single-story building.

