Historic Hawaii floods leave 2,000 people without power

Philip Holman flushes mud from his truck’s engine bay on Saturday, a day after it was fully submerged by fast-moving flooding in Haleiwa, Hawaii.

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More than 2,000 people remained without power Sunday afternoon after Hawaii suffered its worst flooding in more than 20 years when heavy rains fell across the islands.

The rain accumulated on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week ago. Raging waters lifted homes and cars, causing an expected $1 billion in damage. The storm prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu, later lifted, and more than 200 people were rescued from the rising waters. No deaths have been reported, Molly Pierce, spokesperson for Oahu’s Department of Emergency Management, said Sunday afternoon.

Hawaiian Electric Co. said it had restored power to about 1,200 people in Waialua on the North Shore of Oahu by Sunday afternoon. Customers’ power was proactively turned off Friday because of the flooding.

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Crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs, and Hawaiian Electric expected to return power to 2,000 more people later Sunday. In Maui County, about 100 people were without power Sunday afternoon, and all major outages were addressed on Hawaii Island, according to the company.

The worst of the storms appears to be over, Hawaii meteorologist Matthew Foster told the Associated Press.

By Sunday afternoon, the weather had shifted from widespread showers to scattered rain on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, Foster said. Less than 5 inches of rain is expected for the Big Island, with 1 to 2 inches in other areas.

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Winds will pick up on the northeast sides of the islands, which have more vegetation and can handle more rain, Foster said. It will take a couple of days for the moisture to push past the islands, and drier and more typical March weather can be expected by Wednesday.

Additional flooding could still occur, but in isolated areas, Foster said.

A boil-water notice remained in place Sunday for North Shore areas from Mokuleia to Turtle Bay, and residents were encouraged to report damage to the city.

Gov. Josh Green said the cost of the storm could top $1 billion, including damage to airports, schools, roads, homes and a Maui hospital in Kula.

Officials were concerned that the 120-year-old Wahiawa dam could fail, though that worry has primarily passed since water levels have dropped, Pierce said. The dam continues to be monitored.

Winter storm systems known as “Kona lows,” which feature southerly or southwesterly winds that bring in moisture-laden air, have been responsible for the deluges in the last two weeks. The intensity and frequency of heavy rains in Hawaii have increased with human-caused global warming, experts say.

Hill writes for the Associated Press.