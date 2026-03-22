Israeli settlers smash cars, set fires in the West Bank; 4 Palestinians killed in Gaza

Mourners carry the body of Ahmed Hamdan Tabasha, a Palestinian police officer killed in an Israeli military strike, during his funeral at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At least 10 Palestinians were injured Sunday night in attacks in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers, who rampaged through nearby villages after holding a funeral for a settler killed in a car crash a night earlier.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the wounded in Deir al-Hatab included a 45-year-old man shot in the foot and a woman suffering from smoke inhalation. Videos obtained by the Associated Press show cars and homes set ablaze as army flares lighted up the sky near the village east of Nablus and next to the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh.

The arson and assaults in four Nablus-area villages Sunday came a day after the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported simultaneous attacks in at least six communities overnight — the latest spate of violence in the West Bank.

Advertisement

Sunday night’s rampage came after mourners in Elon Moreh held a funeral for Yehuda Sherman, an 18-year-old Israeli settler. Authorities said he was killed in a collision with a Palestinian vehicle in an area north of the villages attacked. Police said they were investigating the settlers’ claims that the collision was deliberate. Israel’s military did not respond to questions about Sunday night’s attacks.

The violence came as Israel’s government presses ahead with new settlements in the West Bank and attacks by settlers — including arsons, shootings and beatings — have intensified as attention shifts to the Iran war.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of Israel’s military, condemned such attacks last week and said it was especially unacceptable during wartime for the military “to confront a threatening minority from within.”

Advertisement

WAFA reported Saturday night’s attacks in the villages of Silat al Dahr and Fandaqumiya, both near Jenin; in Jalud and Salfit, both south of Nablus; and in the agricultural regions Masafer Yatta and the Jordan Valley. Homes and cars were set ablaze, Palestinians were pepper-sprayed and at least five people were wounded in the overnight assaults, which took place during the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the agency said.

Israel’s military said that late Sunday security forces detained five Israeli civilians and confiscated weapons as they attempted to restore order. It said security forces came under attack from Israeli civilians, and a soldier and Palestinian civilians were injured.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported 25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and soldiers this year as of March 15.

Four Palestinians killed in Gaza

Also Sunday, four Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, hospital authorities said.

One strike hit a vehicle in the central Nuseirat refugee camp and killed three police officers, according to Al-Awda Hospital, which received the bodies. Ten others were wounded, it said. Another Palestinian was killed in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital.

The deaths were the latest fatalities among Palestinians in the coastal enclave since an October ceasefire deal attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

Though the heaviest fighting has subsided, the ceasefire has seen almost daily Israeli fire. Israeli forces have carried out repeated airstrikes and frequently fire on Palestinians near military-held zones, killing more than 670 Palestinians since the Oct. 10 ceasefire, according to Gaza health officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on Sunday’s strikes but has previously said Israel will respond to violations of the ceasefire threats to its soldiers.

Metz writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Samy Magdy in Cairo and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

