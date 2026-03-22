A strike on a hospital in Sudan killed at least 64 people, WHO says

Sudanese refugees prepare to ride back to their temporary shelter after receiving food aid at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp last month in Oure Cassoni, Chad. Civil war in Sudan has killed over 40,000 people.

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At least 64 people were killed, including at least 13 children, in a strike on a hospital in Sudan’s western Darfur region last week, the World Health Organization said.

The strike on the Al Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur on Friday also injured at least 89 people and rendered the hospital nonfunctional, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Sudan slid into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into war throughout the country.

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The RSF has blamed the military for the strike on the hospital.

The army has denied the attack, but two military officials said the strike was targeting a nearby police station. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to discuss the matter openly.

The devastating war has killed more than 40,000 people, according to United Nations figures, but aid groups say that is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.

The WHO has said that more than 2,000 people have been killed in attacks on medical facilities since the start of the war.

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“Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted. The time has come to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan,” Tedros said.

Abuelgasim writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Yassir Abdalla in Shendi, Sudan, contributed to this report.