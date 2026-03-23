Police find cocaine worth $12M on drug-smuggling boat off Puerto Rico

Authorities in Puerto Rico on Monday seized cocaine worth an estimated $12 million off the island’s north coast.

A police statement said officers intercepted a 26-foot long (eight meter) boat without identification in waters off the town of Río Grande. Following a pursuit, three suspects were detained and more than 1,800 pounds of cocaine was found on board.

Police said federal authorities are taking over the case.

It is one of the biggest seizures in Puerto Rican waters in recent years. The U.S. territory has long served as a transit point for drugs being smuggled into the U.S. mainland and Europe.

