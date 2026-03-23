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U.S. will hold off on power plant strikes for 5 days, extending Trump deadline on Strait of Hormuz

A woman waves an Iranian flag in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 22, 2026.
A woman waves an Iranian flag during a campaign in support of the government at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in downtown Tehran, Iran on Sunday.
(Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)
By Jon Gambrell, David Rising and Samy Magdy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the U.S. will hold off on power plant strikes for five days.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social site Monday, just hours ahead of a deadline later in the day.

Writing in all capital letters, he said the U.S. and Iran have had “very good and productive conversations” that could yield “a complete and total resolution” in the war. Talks will continue “throughout the week,” Trump said.

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Trump did not elaborate on the diplomatic negotiations that had taken place. Iran did not immediately acknowledge any talks between the countries.

This story is developing.

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