Savannah Guthrie described frantic moments she learned mother was missing: ‘Something is very wrong here’

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Savannah Guthrie can recall the moment she and her family first discovered their mother Nancy was missing.

Speaking on the “Today” show, Guthrie said her sister Ann called to describe the scene at Nancy’s Tucson home. The back doors were propped open and the front door security camera had been yanked out. Nancy’s cellphone and other belongings were still in her home.

“It made no sense,” Guthrie said.

“My sister called me. I said, ‘Is everything OK?’ And she said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘Mom’s missing,’” she said. “And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.’ And she was in a panic. I was in a panic.’”

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“We thought that she must have had like some kind of medical episode in the night and somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open ... and that didn’t make any sense,” Guthrie said. “We thought maybe they came and there’s a stretcher and they took her out the back but her phone was there, her purse was there, all her things and it just didn’t make any sense.”

They called hospitals but could not find her.

Guthrie’s interview comes nearly two months since Nancy’s Guthrie’s abduction.

Despite a massive search, she has not been found.

Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson-area home Feb. 1. The kidnapping drama has captivated the nation, but there have been relatively few leads.

Investigators got their first major break in the case days later with the release of footage showing an armed man wearing a balaclava, gloves and a backpack. The man was seen approaching the front door of Guthrie’s home and tampering with a Nest camera at 1:47 a.m. the night she was abducted.

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Several ransom notes have emerged but there has been no proof of life, and the investigation has slowed considerably.

Guthrie said in the interview that a motive for the abduction is unclear but worries it’s possible her fame might have been a factor.

“I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl — that lady has money. We can ... make a quick buck,’” she said. “I mean, that would make sense. But we don’t know.”

She said she believes two ransom notes demanding millions for Nancy’s return were legitimate.

More than a dozen gloves have since been recovered in the surrounding community. But the one glove, authorities say, that matched the one worn by the person in the video turned out to be unrelated and from a restaurant worker nearby.

There have been no DNA matches with known criminals in the federal database.

In the interview, Guthrie said her family assumed her mother may have experienced a medical emergency because she was frail.

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“My mom, she was in tremendous pain,” she said.

But the scene they discovered that Sunday morning made clear something was off.

“This is not OK. Something is very wrong here.”