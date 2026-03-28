Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 3 journalists

Ali Shoeib, a correspondent for Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV, was among those killed in an Israeli strike Saturday. He is shown here reporting in Marjayoun, Lebanon, in November 2024.

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An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed three journalists who were covering the Israel-Hezbollah war, their TV stations said.

Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV said that its longtime correspondent Ali Shoeib was killed Saturday in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said that it had targeted Shoeib, accusing him of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative, without providing evidence.

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Meanwhile, Beirut-based pan-Arab Al Mayadeen TV said its reporter Fatima Ftouni was killed in the same airstrike in the southern district of Jezzine along with her brother Mohammed, a video journalist. She had just been on air with a live report from southern Lebanon before the strike.

Top officials in Lebanon condemned the strike, with President Joseph Aoun calling it a “flagrant crime that violates all laws and agreements that protect journalists.”

Al Manar said in a report that an Israeli airstrike targeted journalists, leading to the “martyrdom of the icon of resistance media.” A well-known Lebanese war correspondent, Shoeib had covered southern Lebanon for Al Manar for nearly three decades.

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The Israeli army claimed that Shoeib was “operating systematically to expose the locations of [Israeli] soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.” The army also accused him of maintaining contact with Hezbollah militants and inciting against Israeli troops and civilians, without elaborating.

Al Manar did not respond to the Israeli allegations but described its correspondent as “distinguished by his professional and credible reporting of events.”

Israel’s claim mirrored past Israeli military allegations against Palestinian journalists that it targeted and killed in its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, accusing them of being Hamas militants posing as reporters.

The Israeli military statement did not mention the two others who died.

Since the last Israel-Hezbollah war began March 2, Israel’s air force has struck Hezbollah’s civilian targets, including the headquarters of Al Manar and the group’s Al Nour radio station.

Saturday’s strike came days after an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in central Beirut killed Mohammed Sherri, the head of political programs at Al Manar, along with his wife.

The latest deaths bring the number of journalists and media workers killed this year in Lebanon to five.

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The Committee to Protect Journalists said that freelance photojournalist Hussain Hamood, who used to collaborate with Al Manar TV, was also killed Wednesday in the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

Mroue and Debre write for the Associated Press.