Nestlé says 413,793 KitKat bars have been stolen en route from Italy to Poland
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- About 12 tons of KitKats — 413,793 candy bars — remain missing after they were stolen while being transported from Italy to Poland.
- The missing shipment highlights a growing cargo theft problem, with criminals using increasingly sophisticated methods to steal high-value freight across Europe.
- Nestlé can track the stolen bars using unique batch codes, allowing consumers and retailers to identify any stolen merchandise that reaches the market.
GENEVA — Nestlé says about 12 tons — 413,793 candy bars — of its KitKat chocolate brand remain missing since being stolen last week after leaving its Italy production site for Poland.
The company, based in Vevey, Switzerland, said in a statement Friday that “the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found.”
The shipment of the crunchy bars, made of waffles covered with chocolate, disappeared last week while en route between production and distribution locations. The chocolate bars were to be distributed throughout Europe.
The missing candy bars could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets, the company said, but if this does happen, all products can be traced using the unique batch code assigned to individual bars.
A spokesperson for KitKat said that as a result, consumers, retailers and wholesalers would be able to identify if a product is part of the stolen shipment by scanning the on-pack batch numbers. If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert the company, which will then share the evidence appropriately.
“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” KitKat said in a statement.
“With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend.”