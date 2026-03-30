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Spain says it has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war

Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles waits for the start of a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles waits for the start of a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.
(Omar Havana / Associated Press)
By Suman Naishadham
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MADRID — Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Monday, marking another step in the country’s opposition to the U.S. and Israel’s conflict in the Middle East.

Spain had already said the U.S. could not use jointly operated military bases in the Iran conflict, which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described as illegal, reckless and unjust.

Defense Minister Robles said Monday the same logic applied to the use of Spanish airspace in the conflict.

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“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters. Spanish newspaper El Pais first reported the closure of Spain’s airspace, citing military sources.

Spain’s government under Sánchez has been Europe’s loudest opposing voice against U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Middle East.

After Sánchez’s government denied the U.S. use of the Rota and Morón military bases in southern Spain, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Madrid.

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Sánchez was also among the most vocal critics of Israel’s actions in its war in Gaza.

“I think everyone knows Spain’s position; it’s very clear,” Robles said, calling the war in Iran “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

Naishadham writes for the Associated Press.

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