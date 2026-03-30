Advertisement
World & Nation

U.S. reopens embassy in Venezuela months after military operation to remove Maduro

The U.S. Embassy stands in Caracas, Venezuela
The U.S. Embassy stands in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 8, 2026.
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)
By Matthew LeeAP Diplomatic Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

WASHINGTON — The United States has formally reopened its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, after the restoration of full diplomatic relations with the South American country following the Trump administration’s ouster of then-President Nicolas Maduro in early January.

The State Department announced Monday that it had resumed normal operations at the embassy in Caracas — which had been in need of significant repair, including remediations from mold — after a seven-year closure that began during President Donald Trump’s first term.

A small team of U.S. diplomats, based in neighboring Colombia, has been working in Caracas for more than a month but the embassy itself had not yet been reopened.

Advertisement

“The resumption of operations at U.S. Embassy Caracas is a key milestone in implementing the president’s three phase plan for Venezuela and will strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector,” the State Department said in a statement.

It said the move marked “a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela.”

Lee writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationTrump AdministrationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement