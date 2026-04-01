Swedish prime minister says he’ll let a hard-right party enter a future government

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats Party and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party arrive for a news conference regarding the formation of the government, at the Parliament in Stockholm, on Oct. 14, 2022.

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Sweden’s prime minister said Wednesday that his center-right party would allow a rival with far-right roots to enter the government if the country’s election this year produces a right-wing majority, taking a further decisive step to bring it into the political mainstream.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has run Sweden since 2022 at the helm of a three-party center-right coalition that relies on support from the Sweden Democrats for a parliamentary majority but doesn’t give it seats in the Cabinet.

The Sweden Democrats were founded in the 1980s by people who had been active in right-wing extremist groups, including neo-Nazis. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under Jimmie Åkesson, who has led them since 2005.

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He oversaw their growth from a marginal movement to Sweden’s second-biggest party, with 20.5% of the vote in the 2022 election — ahead of all its rivals on the right, including Kristersson’s conservative Moderate Party. The party has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration. Its rise echoes that of parties on the populist right in many other European countries.

As a Sept. 13 parliamentary election approaches, center-right parties have been reconsidering their reluctance to bring the Sweden Democrats into government directly. Last month, the Liberals, a junior partner in the government, opened up to accepting them in a future Cabinet.

Kristersson cited that “courageous decision” as a game-changer as he and Åkesson held a joint news conference Wednesday to announce that the prime minister’s Moderates would allow the Sweden Democrats into a future government, Swedish news agency TT reported.

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Kristersson will be the candidate for prime minister, even if the Sweden Democrats end up as the stronger party, and the Sweden Democrats would get significant responsibility for migration issues.

“In the most difficult situation since World War II, Sweden cannot do without an effective government,” Kristersson said, an apparent allusion to crises including the Iran war and Russia’s war in Ukraine.