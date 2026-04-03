Artemis II’s moon-bound astronauts capture Earth’s brilliant blue beauty as they leave it behind

This image provided by NASA shows a view of Earth taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft’s window after completing the translunar injection burn on Thursday.

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The Artemis II astronauts have captured our blue planet’s brilliant beauty as they zoom ever closer to the moon.

NASA released the crew’s first downlinked images Friday, 1 1/2 days into the first astronaut moonshot in more than half a century.

The first photo taken by Cmdr. Reid Wiseman shows a curved slice of Earth in one of the capsule’s windows. The second shows the entire globe with the oceans topped by swirling white tendrils of clouds. A green aurora even glows, according to NASA.

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As of midmorning Friday, Wiseman and his crew were 100,000 miles from Earth and were quickly gaining on the moon with 160,000 miles to go. They should reach their destination Monday.

The three Americans and one Canadian will swing around the moon in their Orion capsule, hang a U-turn and then head straight back home without stopping. They fired Orion’s main engine Thursday night that set them on their course.

After Mission Control shifted the position of their capsule, the entire Earth complete with northern lights filled their windows.

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“It was the most spectacular moment, and it paused all four of us in our tracks,” Wiseman said in a TV interview.

They’re the first lunar travelers since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Dunn writes for the Associated Press.