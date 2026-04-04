A fire at a gas lighter factory in Bangladesh kills 5

People look at the scene of a deadly gas lighter manufacturing factory fire in Keraniganj on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing gas lighters near Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the Kadamtali area of Keraniganj near Dhaka, according to the fire service and civil defense.

Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started in the afternoon, the fire department said. It took several hours to bring it under control.

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Firefighters recovered five bodies by the evening; none was immediately identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

