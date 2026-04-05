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Secret Service investigates reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park across from the White House

A view of a white mansion flying a U.S. flag, with yellow blooms around a fountain in front and large cranes to the left
A view of the White House grounds on April 4, 2026, with cranes being used for the ballroom construction.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday that it was investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House.

No injuries were reported and no suspect was found after a search of the park and the surrounding area after midnight, the agency said in an online post.

President Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, which had no immediate comment on the incident. White House operations remained as normal but security in the area was increased, according to the Secret Service.

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The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

The Secret Service said it was working with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

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