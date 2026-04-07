Advertisement
World & Nation

Artemis II astronauts make long-distance call to space station as they head home from moon

Artemis II crew members pause to turn the camera around for a selfie
In this image provided by NASA, Artemis II crew members, from left, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch,pause to turn the camera around for a selfie midway through their lunar observation period on Monday.
(NASA via Associated Press)
By Marcia DunnAP Aerospace Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Artemis II astronauts made history during their journey home by making the first call ever from deep space to the International Space Station.
  • Astronaut Christina Koch reconnected with spacewalking partner Jessica Meir aboard the orbiting lab 230,000 miles away, seven years after their groundbreaking all-female spacewalk.
  • The mission sets the stage for Artemis III’s 2027 orbital docking test and Artemis IV’s 2028 attempt at the first moon landing since 1972.

HOUSTON — Still aglow from their triumphant lunar flyby, the Artemis II astronauts put in a call to their friends aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday as they headed home from the moon.

It was the first moonship-to-spaceship radio linkup ever. NASA’s Apollo crews had no off-the-planet company back in the 1960s and 1970s, the last time humanity set sail for deep space.

For Christina Koch on Artemis II and Jessica Meir aboard the space station, it marked a joyous space reunion despite being 230,000 miles apart. The two teamed up for the world’s first all-female spacewalk in 2019 outside the orbiting lab.

Advertisement

Houston’s Mission Control arranged the cosmic chitchat between the four lunar travelers and the space station’s three NASA and one French residents.

As Tuesday dawned, Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman continued to beam back pictures of the previous day’s lunar rendezvous, which set a distance record for humanity. The highlight: an Earthset photo reminiscent of Apollo 8’s Earthrise shot from 1968.

The first lunar explorers since Apollo 17 in 1972, Wiseman and his crew are aiming for a Friday splashdown off the San Diego coast to wrap up the nearly 10-day test flight.

Advertisement

It sets the stage for next year’s Artemis III, a lunar lander docking demo in orbit around Earth. Artemis IV will follow in 2028 with two astronauts attempting to land near the lunar south pole.

Dunn writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationScience & MedicineAerospace

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement