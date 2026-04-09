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Tanzanian leader orders smaller convoys and shared buses to cut fuel use as prices rise

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivers remarks
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Iringa, Tanzania, Oct. 5, 2025.
(Uncredited / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose motorcades are reportedly among the largest in Africa, is cutting down on the number of official and luxury vehicles as part of measures to save fuel as oil prices rise.

Several African governments have announced steps to cope with fuel shortages and rising prices. Madagascar on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to reduce fuel consumption, while South Africa cut the fuel levy and Ethiopia introduced rationing. Senegal banned all but essential foreign trips for government ministers.

“From today, whenever I travel, the officers accompanying me will use consolidated transport in small buses to reduce fuel consumption and operational costs during this period,” Hassan said Wednesday.

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In the past, the president’s convoy had dozens of luxury vehicles carrying government officials, protocol officers and security personnel. A video of her 30-car convoy was once shared online, sparking conversations about African presidential convoys. Hassan has one of the continent’s longest motorcades.

She said Tanzania had fuel reserves that could last up to three months, but cautioned businesses against inflating prices.

The price of fuel has risen by $0.40 per liter in the last two weeks, fueled by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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