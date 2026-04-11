Stabbings on New York subway leave 3 hurt as officers shoot and kill knife-wielding man

Police investigate the scene after a reported stabbing and shooting at the Grand Central subway station in New York on Saturday.

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A man with a machete who attacked three people randomly at a major New York City subway station on Saturday morning was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 9:40 a.m. emergency call of an assault at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station encountered the man. He was behaving erratically, repeatedly claiming he was “Lucifer,” said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a news conference. He was ordered to drop his weapon 20 times but refused to comply.

At that point, an officer shot him twice.

“Our officers were confronted with an armed individual who had already injured multiple people and was continuing to pose a threat,” Tisch said. “They gave clear commands. They attempted to de-escalate. And when that threat did not stop, they took decisive action to stop it and to protect New Yorkers on one of the busiest train platforms in the city.”

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The three stabbing victims — an 84 year-old male, 65-year-old male and 70-year-old female — sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Tisch said. One man sustained “significant lacerations to the head and face,” the other man had similar injuries and an open skull fracture and the third victim had a laceration to the shoulder.

Tisch said the suspect slashed one person on a platform at the Grand Central station before going upstairs and slashing the other victims on another platform.

Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta said the attacks appear to be random acts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media that she was “grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect. We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds.”

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The police department, posting on the social media site X, had urged travelers to avoid the area Saturday morning due to a police investigation and to expect delays and heavy traffic. The Metropolitan Transit Authority said some subway trains were not stopping at the station, which is separate from regional train service at Grand Central.

Walker and Robertson write for the Associated Press. Robertson reported from Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.