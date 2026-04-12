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A 23-story hotel in exclusive Miami locale vanishes in seconds with implosion

A Miami Fire-Rescue boat surveys debris.
A Miami Fire-Rescue boat surveys debris following the controlled implosion of the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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MIAMI — A hotel at one of Miami’s most exclusive locations was demolished Sunday to make way for something bigger.

Demolition experts completed the controlled implosion of the former Mandarin Oriental, Miami on Brickell Key, a human-made island at the mouth of the Miami River, across from downtown. It marked the largest implosion for Miami in more than a decade, officials said.

The 23-story building, which opened 25 years ago, collapsed in less than 20 seconds following blasts that occurred around 8:30 a.m.

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People watching the implosion safely from afar cheered and recorded phone videos as the building’s framework collapsed following a series of rapid charges. Dust soon filled the air as building material crashed down. Some watchers wore masks as they left the area.

According to Swire Properties, the demolition will make way for the groundbreaking of the Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultraluxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.

The operation follows nearly two years of planning and coordination with specialized contractors and the city, developers said. Implosion was selected as the safest and most efficient method to maintain the project timeline while minimizing disruption and ensuring the safety of the Brickell Key community.

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